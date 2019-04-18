Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections Phase 2: All that you need to know

Lok Sabha elections, polling Phase 2: As many as 15,79,34,000 votes across 95 seats will line up from 7 am in the morning to finalise the fates of 1,629 candidates.

lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 18, 2019 07:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
2019 election,Lok Sabha election 2019,Elections 2019
Twelve states and a union territory will go cast their votes in the second phase of the currently underway Lok Sabha elections on April 18. (HT File Photo)

As many as 15,79,34,000 votes across 95 seats will line up from 7 am in the morning to finalise the fates of 1,629 candidates.

As many as 15,79,34,000 votes across 95 seats will line up from 7 am in the morning to finalise the fates of 1,629 candidates.

Tamil Nadu will witness voting in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies with three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal participating in the exercise.

In Tamil Nadu, the elections to the Vellore constituency have been deferred indefinitely. At the same time, the sole Tripura seat which was to vote in the second phase, the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency, will now go to polls in the third phase on April 23.

The southern state of Karnataka will witness polling in half of its 28 seats. In Karnataka, the run up to the elections has been a dramatic one with allegations and counter-allegations of poaching of legislators. While the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition will be looking to better its numbers in the election - Congress won 9 seats and JD(S) 2 - BJP, which is banking on Modi magic, is hoping to improve its tally from 17.

In Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of the elections will be a crucial contest for the alliance comprising the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal. All eight seats from Uttar Pradesh that will vote on April 18 are right now with the BJP. The alliance will be looking to wrest these seats back from the BJP.

Two seats in Jammu and Kashmir - Srinagar and Udhampur - will cast their votes. While National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah is seeking reelection from Srinagar, minister of state in PMO Jitendra Singh is hoping to return to the Lok Sabha from Udhampur, from where he is the sitting MP. Interestingly, Farooq Abdullah had lost the 2014 election to PDP’s Tariq Ahmed Karra, who quit the PDP in protest against civilian killing and joined the Congress. In the subsequent bypoll in Srinagar from 2017, Farooq Abdullah had won back the seat, albeit by a narrow margin of 10,766 votes.

In Odisha, five out of its 21 seats will cast their votes on Thursday. Among the seats is Kandhamal where a woman polling officer was shot dead by Maoists in a brazen attack a day before the voting in the second phase is to take place. The BJP is looking to displace or at least dent the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s hold in the state where the Naveen Patnaik-led party has ruled for nearly two decades. In 2014, the BJD had swept the elections in the state and had won 20 of the 21 seats. The BJP had won the sole remaining seat.

In West Bengal, only three of the 42 seats will line up to cast their votes. The BJP and Trinamool Congress have been embroiled in a bitter electoral campaign. The three seats that will go to polls are Jalpaiguri, Raiganj and Darjeeling. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which won 34 of the 42 seats in the 2014 election, is geared up for a tough fight against the BJP. A key issue in the elections in West Bengal is that of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

In Maharashtra, where the BJP has formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena, Congress’s state chief Ashok Chavan, senior Congressman Sushil Kumar Shinde and the BJP’s Pritam Munde will be testing their luck in the second phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 48 seats in the state, the BJP is contesting on 25 seats while the Sena will field its candidates on 23 seats. The Congress has tied up with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will be contesting on 26 and 22 seats, respectively. In the 2014 elections, the Sena-BJP alliance had won 41 of the 48 seats in the state. In a subsequent bypoll, the BJP’s tally had fallen to 22 with the Sena keeping 18, Congress two and the NCP holding five seats.

Five seats each in Assam and Bihar are also going to the hustings on Thursday. Assam has 14 seats, while Bihar has 40 seats. Bihar will witness a fight between the BJP-led and Congress-led alliances. While the BJP has tied up with the Janata Dal (United), Congress has thrown in its lot with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The two central parties will be banking on their allies JD(U) and the RJD to help them win as many seats as possible. The election in Bihar is being seen as a fight between a formidable JD(U) and a resurgent RJD.

In Assam, the BJP will be looking to improve its standing from the previous election when it had won seven seats. The Congress and the AIUDF had won three seats each.

ConstituencySitting MP
Assam
KarimganjRadheshyam Biswas, AIUDF
SilcharSushmita Dev, Congress
Autonomous DistrictBiren Singh Engti, Congress
MangaldoiRamen Deka, BJP
NawgongRajen Gohain, BJP
Bihar
KishanganjMohammad Asrarul Haque, Congress
KatiharShah Tariq Anwar, NCP
PurniaSantosh Kumar, JD(U)
BhagalpurShailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal), RJD
BankaJai Prakash Narayan Yadav, RJD
Chhattisgarh
RajnandgaonAbhishek Singh, BJP
MahasamundChandulal Sahu, BJP
KankerVikram Dev Usendi, BJP
Jammu and Kashmir
SrinagarFarooq Abdullah, National Conference
UdhampurDr. Jitendra Singh, BJPs
Karnataka
Udupi ChikmagalurShobha Karandlaje, BJP
HassanH.D. Deve Gowda, JD(S)
Dakshina KannadaNalin Kumar Kateel, BJP
ChitradurgaB.N.Chandrappa, Congress
TumkurS. P. Muddahanumegowda, Congress
MandyaCS Puttaraju, JD(S)
MysorePrathap Simha, BJP
ChamrajanagarR Dhruvanarayana, Congress
Bangalore RuralDK Suresh, Congress
Bangalore NorthDV Sadananda Gowda, BJP
Bangalore CentralPC Mohan, BJP
Bangalore SouthVacant after Ananth Kumar’s death in 2018
ChikkaballapurVeerappa Moily, Congress
KolarKH Muniyappa, Congress
Maharashtra
BuldhanaJadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Shiv Sena
AkolaDhotre Sanjay Shamrao, BJP
AmravatiAdsul Anandrao Vithoba, Shiv Sena
HingoliRajeev Shankarrao Satav, Congress
NandedAshok Shankarrao Chavan, Congress
ParbhaniJadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau, Shiv Sena
BeedPritam Gopinathrao Munde, BJP
OsmanabadGaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath, Shiv Sena
LaturDr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, BJP
SolapurSharad Bansode, BJP
Manipur
Inner ManipurThokchom Meinya, Congress
Odisha
BargarhPrabas Kumar Singh, BJD
SundargarhJual Oram, BJP
BolangirKalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, BJD
KandhamalPratyusha Rajeshwari Singh, BJD
AskaLadu Kishore Swain, BJD
ConstituencySitting MP
Tamil Nadu
TiruvallurDr. P. Venugopal, AIADMK
Chennai NorthTG Venkatesh Babu, AIADMK
Chennai SouthJ Jayavardhan, AIADMK
Chennai CentralSR Vijayakumar, AIADMK
SriperumbudurKN Ramachandran, AIADMK
KancheepuramK Maragatham, AIADMK
ArakkonamG Hari, AIADMK
VelloreB. Senguttuvan., AIADMK
KrishnagiriK Ashok Kumar, AIADMK
DharmapuriAnbumani Ramadoss, PMK
TiruvannamalaiVanaroja R, AIADMK
AraniV Elumalai, AIADMK
VillupuramRajendran S., AIADMK
KallakurichiK. Kamaraj, AIADMK
SalemV Pannerselvam, AIADMK
NamakkalPR Sundaram, AIADMK
ErodeS Selvakumara Chinnayan, AIADMK
TiruppurV.Sathyabama, AIADMK
NilgirisC Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
CoimbatoreP Nagarajan, AIADMK
PollachiC Mahendran, AIADMK
DindigulM Udhayakumar, AIADMK
KarurM Thambidurai, AIADMK
TiruchirappalliKumar.P, AIADMK
PerambalurRP Marutharajaa, AIADMK
CuddaloreA Arunmozhithevan, AIADMK
ChidambaramM Chandrakasi, AIADMK
MayiladuthuraiRK Bharathi Mohan, AIADMK
NagapattinamDr K Gopal, AIADMK
ThanjavurK Parasuraman, AIADMK
SivagangaPR Senthilnathan, AIADMK
MaduraiR Gopalakrishnan, AIADMK
TheniR Parthipan, AIADMK
VirudhunagarRadhakrishnan T., AIADMK
RamanathapuramAnwhar Raajhaa, AIADMK
ThoothukkudiJeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee.J, AIADMK
TenkasiM Vasanthi, AIADMK
TirunelvelliPrabakaran.K.R.P, AIADMK
KanniyakumariPon Radhakrishnan, BJP
Uttar Pradesh
NaginaYashwant Singh, BJP
AmrohaKanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP
BulandshahrBhola Singh, BJP
AligarhSatish Kumar Gautam, BJP
HathrasRanjan Kumar Diwakar, BJP
MathuraHema Malini, BJP
AgraRam Shankar Katheria, BJP
Fatehpur SikriChaudhary Babulal, BJP
West Bengal
JalpaiguriBijoy Chandra Barman, Trinamool
DarjeelingSS Ahluwalia, BJP
RaiganjMd Salim, CPI(M)
Puducherry
PuducherryR Radhakrishnan, AINRC

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 07:38 IST

